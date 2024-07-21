LONDON
    London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting

    London police are investigating a shooting that took place near Victoria Park early Sunday morning.

    Witnesses told CTV News the shots could be heard around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot that separates Richmond Street and Clarence Street.

    The parking lot was taped off until about 9:30 a.m. as a members of the London Police Forensics Unit conducted their investigation.

    Evidence markers were placed at various points throughout the parking lot and a trail of blood could be seen leading to a sidewalk along Clarence.

    Evidence markers are placed at various points in a parking lot that sits between Richmond and Clarence streets on July 21, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)The trail went on for more than a block, extending past Dufferin Avenue.

    Police say the victim showed up at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds around 5 a.m.

    They say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

    Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have video-surveillance of the area to contact them.

    A trail of blood is seen on the sidewalk on Clarence Street on July 21, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

    U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

