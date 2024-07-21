London police investigate early Sunday morning shooting

London police are investigating a shooting that took place near Victoria Park early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told CTV News the shots could be heard around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot that separates Richmond Street and Clarence Street.

The parking lot was taped off until about 9:30 a.m. as a members of the London Police Forensics Unit conducted their investigation.

Evidence markers were placed at various points throughout the parking lot and a trail of blood could be seen leading to a sidewalk along Clarence.

Evidence markers are placed at various points in a parking lot that sits between Richmond and Clarence streets on July 21, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)The trail went on for more than a block, extending past Dufferin Avenue.

Police say the victim showed up at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds around 5 a.m.

They say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have video-surveillance of the area to contact them.

A trail of blood is seen on the sidewalk on Clarence Street on July 21, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)