CTV News London's top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

A freight train on fire rolled through downtown London, sparking safety questions from advocates.

Aamjiwnaang First Nation declared a state of emergency over high benzene levels in the air.

Ali Fageer was sentenced in a manslaughter case nearly a decade after a botched robbery

A second illegal magic mushroom shop now open in downtown London.

A political push for more consultation with the London Transit Commission before green lighting a free bus pass pilot project for high schoolers.

Asylum claimants are occupying 12 per cent of London’s homeless shelter beds.

The union representing Western's graduate teacher's assistants says a tentative agreement has been reached with the university.

Speed limit to increase on some sections of 400 series highways.

LHSC performs a Canadian first in robot-assisted direct lateral spine surgery.

A new private aviation centre at the London International Airport is expected to raise the city’s profile.

Snake slithers through St. Thomas, Ont. apartment as resident acts to help.