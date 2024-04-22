Political push for more consultation with LTC before green lighting free bus pass pilot project for high schoolers
A pair of city councillors want a feasibility study completed before deciding the location and parameters of a pilot project to provide free bus passes to high school students.
On Tuesday, city council will consider a motion by Coun. David Ferreira and Coun. Corrine Rahman that backs conducting the pilot project “in principle,” but seeks more information in the form of a feasibility report before choosing a school, methodology and source of funding.
The motion comes less than a week after council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee recommended directing Civic Administration to reach a draft agreement with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London Transit Commission (LTC) to launch a pilot project giving free bus passes to grade nine students at Clarke Road Secondary School this September, and to grade nine and grade 10 students next September.
Ferreira admits consulting with London Transit and performing a route/ridership analysis might result in a different school being chosen as the test site, and could jeopardize launching this September.
“Obviously a September launch would be important to me, but doing the work right is important to me as well,” explained Ferreira. “Would it delay a September launch? It most likely would.”
On Friday, LTC General Manager Kelly Paleczny told CTV News London that several of the bus routes serving the Clarke Road Secondary School area are already at or above capacity during peak periods when students travel to and from school.
Encouraging more students to ride those routes could displace passengers who currently pay full fare.
Paleczny said that while boosting ridership is a goal for London Transit, the immediate need is to expand routes, improve service and increase frequency for existing riders.
On Friday, Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said the feasibility of a pilot project would be part of the work performed by Civic Administration, TVDSB and LTC if they are directed to develop a draft agreement.
Lewis said an analysis of existing ridership must consider both the time of day and the specific locations along a route when buses exceed capacity.
Ferreira and Rahman’s motion states:
That Civic Administration in collaboration with the London Transit Commission, Thames Valley District School Board be directed to initiate the development of a memorandum of understanding for a multi-year pilot project to provide annual transit passes to secondary school students, including:
- The current post-secondary student annual transit pass agreements between the City of London, Western University and Fanshawe College and the current children under 12 ride free program be considered as templates to establish the framework for this pilot program
- The Civic Administration be directed to report back to council with a feasibility report including recommended routes as decided by all parties, shared goals, metrics, costing, methodology for tracking results and an appropriate secured source of financing for the pilot program
"Look into what routes, and which schools in the area would be most appropriate to conduct such a study,” added Ferreira. “And I would like to see how any future expansion would be included in this too. I think we should be looking into that right now."
There is already a subsidized bus pass for students aged 13 to 17.
On Tuesday, council will consider the new motion along with the original recommendation by SPPC to seek a draft agreement with TVDSB and LTC for a pilot project.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
$3.8M home in B.C.'s Okanagan has steel shell for extra wildfire protection
A home in B.C.'s Okanagan that features a weathering steel shell designed to provide some protection against wildfires has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
Psychologist becomes first person in Peru to die by euthanasia after fighting in court for years
A Peruvian psychologist who suffered from an incurable disease that weakened her muscles and had her confined to her bed for several years, died by euthanasia, her lawyer said Monday, becoming the first person in the country to obtain the right to die with medical assistance.
Mystery surrounds giant custom Canucks jerseys worn by Lions Gate Bridge statues
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Wildfire leads to evacuation order issued for northeast Alberta community
An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.