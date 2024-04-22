2nd illegal magic mushroom shop now open in downtown London, Ont.
Konrad Lesniara couldn’t believe his eyes when he was walking on Dundas Street in downtown London Monday morning.
“I looked and I [saw] a big beautiful sign and I was like 'Is that was I think that is?'” said Lesniara.
It was exactly what he thought — a new magic mushroom shop had opened just an hour earlier. Shroomyz officially opened its doors on Dundas Street just east of Waterloo Street.
“We would like to really help people get off opiates,” said Bobbie Richards, the store’s manager. “This is a better alternative a more natural alternative. We've got gummies, chocolate bars, our little mini bites and then we have capsules for people who don't really like the taste so they can take it in a capsule and still get the benefits from it.”
Mushrooms contain the drug psilocybin. It is illegal to produce, sell and possess in Canada.
CTV News London spoke with the London Police Service about possible enforcement.
Konrad Lesniara shows off the mushroom chocolate bars he purchased at Shroomyz in London, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“As always, we will prioritize enforcement and resources in the context of community safety and harm,” Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough said in a statement. “We also work with our community partners such as the City of London, municipal by-law enforcement, the Middlesex-London Health Unit and others when appropriate to educate business and property owners about existing laws and licensing requirements.”
Police said they will step in when necessary, as seen in the past with officers raiding these types of locations.
“In London, individuals who illegally possess or traffic in substances that are scheduled in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are dealt with by the London Police Service,” added Bough.
Richards is expecting officials to eventually come calling.
"I do think we might have a little bit of blowback from them,” said Richards. “I’m kind of hoping that they just kind of leave us alone as we are not pushing anything. We're not out there peddling it in the streets. We are sitting in a grey area.”
She said the push for legalization is gaining steam.
Shroomyz has opened an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown London, Ont. on April 22, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“There has been stuff submitted for the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and with the government. So we're just kind of literally sitting waiting with our hands crossed, hoping and praying that they will decriminalize it,” she explained.
According to users, mushrooms help with pain and anxiety.
“I suffer from juvenile arthritis in my back and knees, and I suffer from not eating and sleeping properly,” explained Keneisha Groff. "I smoke weed to help, but with mushrooms you can eat a bar of chocolate, and you get the same feeling you get from smoking an ounce of weed."
Lesniara expects to be a repeat customer.
“I find on the next day after using this type of stuff, you feel better, you feel clear minded and it's like a reset button. It's like pressing the reset button for your emotions,” he said.
Richards meanwhile hopes they’ll have “a long life here and be able to be pretty prosperous.”
Shroomyz has opened an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown London, Ont. on April 22, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights prepare for Game 1 of conference finals
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton, residents asked to be ready to evacuate
A wildfire alert was issued for Lac Ste Anne County Monday afternoon. Residents of Bilby Common, an area approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were asked to be prepared to leave within 30 minutes.
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Ottawa police hate crime unit investigating chants made at pro-Palestinian rally Saturday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
How much will 24 Sussex cost to repair? Expert weighs in
The Prime Minister's residence, 24 Sussex Drive, is undergoing a massive gut-job, but how much will it cost to repair?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.