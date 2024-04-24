'I think 110 is fast enough': Speed limit to increase on some sections of 400 series highways

The speed you travel on sections of 400 series highways in our region is increasing.

The province said it will raise the speed limit to 110 km/h on multiple sections and some northern Ontario roads.

36 per cent of Ontario’s highway network will now be posted at the new limit.

In our region, signs will be installed on Highway 403 from Woodstock to Hamilton, and a small section of Highway 401 near Tilbury by July 12.

Londoner Ruth Hannah accepts the change.

“I do drive the 402 quite often, and 110 [km/h] just seems normal now,” she said.

Provincial police told CTV News London there has “been no significant change in the number of collisions or charges” on Highway 402 since the limit increase.

Mattis Gregoire is seen on April 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

But that fact does not fully ease the concern of new driver Mattis Gregoire.

“The hits will be much harder, more dangerous. But, if people know how to drive it’s going to be safer,” he said.

Transport trucks are already limited to 105 km/h in Ontario.

Driver Cary Townsend believes electronic limiters should be raised to the new speed limit for the safety of everyone on the road.

Cary Townsend and his dog Princess are seen on April 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“There is so many people then going different speeds, some of them now a lot faster, some of them a lot slower,” he said. “It can be a headache.”

But motorist Joel Gallinaro points out that most highway traffic already flows well beyond the speed limit.

“[I’m a] little culprit of that myself now. I usually go 118 [km/h] to 120 km/h. But I think I will stay at that pace, whether it is 100 [km/h] or 110 [km/h],” he said.

Joel Gallinaro is seen on April 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

But what about limits of 120 km/h or 130 km/h? Some told CTV News London they worry that’s the next step.

When asked if Ontario’s signage should reach those speeds, Hannah replied firmly.

“Good God, no!” I don’t agree with that. I think 110 [km/h] is fast enough!” she said.

Ruth Hannah is seen on April 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)