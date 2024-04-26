Tentative agreement reached between GTAs and Western

The union representing western's graduate teacher's assistants says a tentative agreement has been reached with the university.

Western posted an update to its website Thursday night that stated, “Western University and the Public Service Alliance of Canada, Local 610 (PSAC 610), the union representing graduate teaching assistants at Western, have reached a tentative agreement which the negotiating teams have jointly agreed to recommend to their respective parties. The agreement will require the ratification of PSAC 610 members and Western’s Board of Governors.”

The TAs have been on strike for two weeks, demanding better wages.

Members have said they say they're struggling to support themselves as full-time students.

In a post to social media, the union said it will be holding the picket lines until the deal is ratified following voting sessions in the next few days.