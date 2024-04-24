'You made me look for money while he bled on the floor': Man sentenced in manslaughter case nearly a decade after botched robbery

Nine years after a London, Ont. man was shot to death in a botched robbery at his home, the man responsible for the shooting was given a prison sentence on Wednesday.

At the time, it was a crime that shocked the London community after Mark McCullagh was shot to death at his home in the city’s east end.

The 36 year old was taking out the garbage at his home on English Street when he was approached by three men. The court heard that the trio suspected that McCullagh and his spouse had a large amount of cash in their home, but they were mistaken.

After a struggle, McCullagh was shot and he later died in hospital.

In her victim impact statement, which was filed as an exhibit, McCullagh’s spouse Mary Willar said, ”It was the most horrible and worst time of my life.”

She continued, “You forcibly broke into our house, terrorized us both, shot my husband and then held a gun to my head.”

Willar told the court, “You made me look for money while he bled on the floor.”

Mark McCullaghThree men would be arrested, with one pleading guilty to robbery, and another having his charges stayed. In November of 2019, Ali Fageer, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Fageer would be granted bail and was expected to return for his sentencing hearing. However, the court heard that within days he cut off his electronic ankle bracelet and skipped his court appearance.

Fageer would remain on run avoiding authorities for more than three years. He was eventually apprehended in the Windsor area last spring, charged in connection with a drug trafficking case.

In court Fageer, apologized to the family and said, “I can’t imagine the pain I caused you."

In her victim impact statement McCullagh’s wife said, “I can’t forgive you and don’t know if I ever will.”

After a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, Fageer was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years. But after getting credit for time already served, he has three years left on his sentence.

Fageer’s legal woes aren’t over however as he’s still facing drug trafficking charges in connection with the incident in Windsor.