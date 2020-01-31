LONDON, ONT -- Ali Fageer, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was expected to be sentenced Friday, has disappeared.

The 25-year-old was to be sentenced in the shooting death of Mark McCullagh of London.

The court heard that his security ankle bracelet was cut off Thursday.

He was released from custody to house arrest in Toronto with two sureties over the Christmas season.

Justice Bruce Thomas told McCullagh’s family that Fageer would eventually be found and sentenced.

McCullagh was taking out his garbage on English Street in the Old East Village on March 9, 2015 when he was approached, asked for money and then shot.

Stephen Atkinson, 39, of Windsor pleaded guilty to robbery in the case and was sentenced to time served.