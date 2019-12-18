LONDON, ONT. -- A 27-year-old man is now facing charges after an hours-long standoff that virtually shut down the small community of Tara, Ont. on Tuesday.

OPP were called to a 'high-risk situation' at a home on Yonge Street shortly after 5 a.m.

What followed was a six-hour standoff in the Bruce County community that included a large police perimeter and locking down a local elementary schoo..

It eventually came to a peaceful conclusion when a man was arrested around 11:30 a.m.

That man has since been charged with uttering threats to person and uttering threats to property.

OPP say the threats were directed toward law enforcement personnel, not the general public.

The suspect was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.