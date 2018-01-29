

A man wanted in connection with the homicide of Mark McCullagh in 2015 has been arrested in Windsor.

London police say Ali Fageer, 23, of Toronto was arrested on Friday.

Two other men,Steven Atkison and Kenyon Omahu of Windsor, were arrested in this case in August.

McCullagh was killed at his home on English Street in March of 2015 after a group of men allegedly intending to rob the residence confronted him while he was taking out the garbage. He was shot during the confrontation and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Windsor police say officers were inside a business on Ouellette Avenue when their attention was drawn to a man matching the description of a person wanted in London.

Officers approached the subject male, who then fled on foot. Officers pursued the male, and called for assistance.

They were able to apprehend Fageer without incident.

Fageer is charged with:

• Manslaughter;

• Armed robbery x 2;

• Pointing a firearm x 2;

• Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence; and

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Windsor police also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on for the charge of escaping lawful custody.

He is expected to be in London court Tuesday.