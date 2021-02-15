MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, the first time the region has returned to single digits since November.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region with a cumulative 6,027 cases, 5,661 resolved, 185 active and 181 deaths.

Monday's reported cases mark a drop from the weekend, when 30 cases were reported Saturday and 13 on Sunday, as well as one death.

The region last saw a a day with single-digit cases on Nov. 23, when nine cases were reported,

The Thames Valley District School Board reported one new school case late Sunday at East Carling Public School.

Across the London-area, including the London District Catholic School Board, there are active cases in 10 schools and two outbreaks – at Caradoc North Public School and Clara Brenton Public School.

In area seniors' facilities there are six active outbreaks, with the most recent declared on Saturday at Dearness Home. Only one case in a resident or staff is required before an outbreak is declared in a home.

Southwestern Public Health is dealing with three ongoing outbreaks at Elgin and Oxford county institutions.

No new cases or deaths were reported over the weekend or Monday at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, which has seen 75 cases and two deaths, or PeopleCare Tavistock where there has been 85 cases and 10 deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data, some regions are not reporting cases on Monday due to Family Day:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 91 active, 2,436 total, 2,436 resolved, 64 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 19 active, 1,382 total, 1,319 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 22 active, 683 total, 660 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – 61 active, 1,909 total, 1,803 resolved, 45 deaths (as of Feb. 12)

Huron-Perth – 38 active, 1,287 total, 1,200 resolved, 40 deaths (as of Feb. 13)

No provincial numbers were available on Monday due to the long weekend.

As of Tuesday, local public health regions will emerge from the stay-at-home order and return to the colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

Here is where each region will be on Feb. 16:

Middlesex-London – red-control

Elgin-Oxford – red-control

Huron-Perth – orange-restrict

Sarnia-Lambton – orange-restrict

Haldimand-Norfolk – orange-restrict

Grey-Bruce – yellow-protect

Details about what businesses will reopen and what restrictions are in place are available here and the full provincial guidelines for levels and businesses can be found here.