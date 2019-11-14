LONDON, Ont. -- A surprise turn of events in a London courtroom Thursday after two men pleaded guilty for their involvement in an incident that left an innocent man dead.

In March 2015, 36-year-old Mark McCullagh was taking out his garbage on English Street when he was approached by three men who demanded money.

The court heard that's when 25-year old Ali Fageer of Toronto pulled out a gun.

There was a struggle, and McCullagh was shot in the upper chest and later died.

Even though nothing was taken, another man, 39-year-old Stephen Atkinson of Windsor pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to time already served.

Meanwhile Fageer, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was granted bail until his sentencing date which has been set for Jan. 31.