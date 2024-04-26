LONDON
    • 'Total loss' garage fire in south London

    London fire responded to a vacant building at 129 Base Line Road west on April 25, 2024. (Source: London fire) London fire responded to a vacant building at 129 Base Line Road west on April 25, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    A garage in south London is being described as a “total loss,” after a fire Thursday night.

    Crews were called to the scene at 129 Base Line Road west around 111:05 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

    No injuries were reported and crews cleared the scene around 12:30 a.m.

