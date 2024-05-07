Highway 401 reopens after two separate crashes

All lanes of Highway 401 have reopened following two separate and unrelated crashes.

Th first crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Elgin Road

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. east of London and caused multiple lane closures.

A second crash took up two lanes of the eastbound 401 and two lanes of the westbound 401 at Wellington Road and Westchester.

In that crash, police said injuries are non-life-threatening.