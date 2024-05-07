LONDON
London

    • Highway 401 reopens after two separate crashes

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    All lanes of Highway 401 have reopened following two separate and unrelated crashes.

    Th first crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Elgin Road

    The crash happened just before 8 a.m. east of London and caused multiple lane closures.

    A second crash took up two lanes of the eastbound 401 and two lanes of the westbound 401 at Wellington Road and Westchester.

    In that crash, police said injuries are non-life-threatening.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News