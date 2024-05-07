Dancor Construction to fund Fare-Free Day on London Transit

A corporate sponsor has stepped forward to fund a day of free rides on London Transit buses.

In a letter to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, Coun. Skylar Franke and Coun. Jerry Pribil announced that Dancor Construction has offered to cover the cost of free bus rides on Sunday, Sept. 22 as part of Car Free Day activities in London.

Dancor’s Sean Ford is quoted in Franke’s letter, “Dancor is honoured and grateful for the opportunity to work with London Transit and the City of London as sponsors of the Fare-Free Day.”

Last week, Franke was preparing to ask the committee to redirect $17,000 from a municipal reserve fund to offset the cost to London Transit.

“By promoting a day where everyone can access the public transit, we can encourage new riders to try riding a bus,” Franke’s letter read.