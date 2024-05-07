LONDON
London

    • Sarnia police investigating stabbing near waterfront

    Rainbow Park in Sarnia, Ont. (Soure: Willie Mcphee/YouTube) Rainbow Park in Sarnia, Ont. (Soure: Willie Mcphee/YouTube)
    Police in Sarnia are investigating a stabbing.

    It happened at Rainbow Park off Christina Street near the St. Clair River.

    According to police, an adult was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

    One person has been arrested and remains in police custody.

    Police said the incident is an active police investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

