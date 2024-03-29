LONDON
London

    • Knights prepare for Game 1 of conference finals against Saginaw

    A game time has been set, and now the Knights know who they will be playing in the next round of the playoffs.

    Game 1 of the OHL conference finals will be played at Budweiser Gardens on Friday at 7 p.m.

    The Saginaw Spirit clutched their series against Sault. St. Marie after 7 games, beating them 3-1 Tuesday night.

    Saginaw now joins the Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion, and London Knights in the final four. 

    Last week, Jacob Julien scored a hat trick in leading the London Knights past the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 to finish off a second-round sweep on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

    Kasper Halttunen had the other goal for London, which earned its second straight sweep of the post-season. Michael Simpson made 26 saves.

    —With files from The Canadian Press 

     

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3

    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

     

    Round 2 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

    Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

    Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

    Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4

    Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3

