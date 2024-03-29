Knights prepare for Game 1 of conference finals against Saginaw

A game time has been set, and now the Knights know who they will be playing in the next round of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the OHL conference finals will be played at Budweiser Gardens on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Saginaw Spirit clutched their series against Sault. St. Marie after 7 games, beating them 3-1 Tuesday night.

Saginaw now joins the Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion, and London Knights in the final four.

Last week, Jacob Julien scored a hat trick in leading the London Knights past the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 to finish off a second-round sweep on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Kasper Halttunen had the other goal for London, which earned its second straight sweep of the post-season. Michael Simpson made 26 saves.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Round 1 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

Round 2 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4

Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3