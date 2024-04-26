Increased police presence in Tillsonburg

LONDON
    Residents in Tillsonburg may have noticed an increased police presence Friday.

    Police said they were called to a weapons-related incident on Morning Glory Drive around 1:30 p.m.

    One individual was taken into custody, according to OPP.

    Due to the proximity to the incident, South Ridge Public School was placed in ‘hold and secure’ as a precaution, but that has since been lifted.

    There is no threat to public safety, however, police will be canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    If anyone has any information regarding this incident, including video surveillance, they are being asked to contact the Oxford OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

