'Nice and crisp' fall morning on Saturday before cold front moves in
Fall conditions have arrived in the Forest City, with chilly mornings and warmer afternoons in the forecast.
“A sunny but cool start to your Saturday,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Nice and crisp first thing in the morning, 15 degrees by noon.”
Come Sunday, some rain showers are possible.
“A sharp rainfall will move through. Showers with gusty winds expected,” said Atchison. “The temperature is expected to drop off on Monday.”
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Saturday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
Saturday night: Clear. Low 7.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 20.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Thursday: Sunny. High 16.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increase risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
What to know about fighting in Lebanon and Gaza
Relentless Israeli airstrikes pounded Beirut's southern suburbs overnight and closed off the main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, forcing fleeing civilians to cross the border by foot.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Fluoride in drinking water poses enough risk to merit new EPA action, judge says
A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further regulate fluoride in drinking water because high levels could pose a risk to the intellectual development of children.
Following child's death in Ontario, here's what you need to know about rabies and bats
An Ontario child died last month after coming into contact with a rabid bat in their bedroom, which was the first known human rabies case in Canada since 2019.
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Red Lobster is a mess. Here's why the new 35-year-old CEO wanted the job anyway
TikToks of customers stuffing their faces with a US$20 endless shrimp. More than 100 restaurant closures and thousands of layoffs. A revolving door of CEOs. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.