'Nice and crisp' fall morning on Saturday before cold front moves in

Fall conditions have arrived in the Forest City, with chilly mornings and warmer afternoons in the forecast.

“A sunny but cool start to your Saturday,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Nice and crisp first thing in the morning, 15 degrees by noon.”

Come Sunday, some rain showers are possible.

“A sharp rainfall will move through. Showers with gusty winds expected,” said Atchison. “The temperature is expected to drop off on Monday.”

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Saturday night: Clear. Low 7.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday: Sunny. High 16.