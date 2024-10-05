CTV News London’s top stories from this week

LONDON
    • Stabbing investigation at AB Lucas Secondary School
    • London man sentenced to two months jailtime for criminal harassment
    • Client dies after overdose at London’s safe consumption site
    • Community engagement session held in Old East Village, discussing homelessness and addiction
    • Application considered in St. Thomas for provincial HART Hub facility
    • Councillor Sam Trosow questioned after appearing to drink beer during council meeting
    • Unspecified TVDSB officials now on leave in midst of broader operational review
    • Grand opening held for Elgin County’s first MRI machine
    • London Food Bank’s 36th Thanksgiving Food Drive kicks off
    • Londoners mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

