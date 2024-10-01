Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB
Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted.
Staff were notified of leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.
Tucker did not say who or how many staff are taking an absence.
He added that if someone is on leave it should not be equated with any wrongdoing.
The review comes amid a scandal at the board where several administrators spend roughly $40,000 for a retreat at a downtown Toronto hotel inside the Rogers Centre.
As a result, Education Director Mark Fisher took a leave of absence.
Statement from Bill Tucker obtained by CTV News
"I want to thank you for the warm welcome I have received upon my return to the TVDSB. While much has changed since my retirement, the unwavering commitment to students and their success remains clear in all that I see you doing.
As I transition into this interim role, I recognize that current circumstances may feel distracting from our core focus: student and staff well-being and learning. My priority is to keep us centered on this essential work. In an effort to accomplish this, I will provide periodic updates to ensure you have all the facts that I can share as we undertake measures to uphold confidence and integrity in the TVDSB.
At this time, we are conducting a series of operational reviews. To ensure confidence in the independence of these reviews, and out of an abundance of caution, some individuals may be placed on leave during this process. My commitment is to ensure fair, equitable, and transparent processes, so we can move forward knowing our resources are directed where they are most needed.
It is important to remember that if someone is on leave, it should not be equated with any wrongdoing or to imply as such. It is part of a due process, and I kindly ask that we avoid gossip or speculation, as this has the potential to harm the reputations of those involved.
I anticipate that the review process may result in recommendations to improve operations, enhance transparency, accountability, and communication within the TVDSB.
I am dedicated to sharing what we learn and ensuring that our decisions place students at the heart of all we do."
