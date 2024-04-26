Historic WWII bomber returning to Goderich
On June 14, 1964, thousands of people gathered to watch a Lancaster bomber fly into Goderich’s airport.
This June, similar crowds are expected as “Goderich’s” Lancaster touches down in Huron County once again.
“So, sixty years to the date, it’s returning to, what we’ll call its home,” said Goderich Legion President Randy Carroll.
After retiring from service in WWII as one of the most successful heavy bombers ever built, this Canadian-built Lancaster was to find its final resting place at a war memorial outside Goderich’s airport.
After 10 years on display, a chance visit by members of the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum sparked an idea. Why not try and make it fly again?
“So, we acquired the aircraft. Spent 11 years restoring it, and we’ve been flying it now for 36 years. It’s one of only two Lancaster’s flying in the world. We’ve taken it coast to coast across Canada. Ten years ago, we took it to England where it flew with the only other Lancaster,” said Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum Marketing Co-ordinator Al Mickeloff.
IN PHOTOS: Lancaster Bomber
Lancaster bomber on display outside the Goderich airport in June of 1970. (Source: Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum)
Currently stored in Hamilton, the Lancaster has never been back to Goderich since it was taken away in pieces in 1977.
That changes this June when Canada’s Lancaster flies back into the Goderich airport for a two day visit, including tours and a flyby over town.
“My father was instrumental with the Legion for many years. I can remember when the Lancaster came here in 1964. I’m really looking forward to seeing it again,” said Carroll.
The Lancaster will arrive on the morning of June 14, and leave on the afternoon of June 15.
Carroll said they’re expecting thousands of visitors to come and see Goderich’s Lancaster, some coming from as far away as British Columbia.
“Anywhere from brides of veterans who worked on or flew the Lancaster, to regular folks like you and I that just want to be here to see the Lancaster in the air and up close,” said Carroll.
Carroll said they’ll have more details about the Lancaster’s detailed itinerary in Goderich in the coming weeks.
You’ll be able to learn more on the Legion's website and at the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE B.C. seeks ban on using drugs in 'all public spaces,' shifting approach to decriminalization
The B.C. government is moving to have drug use banned in 'all public spaces,' marking a major shift in the province's approach to decriminalization.
Orca calf that was trapped in B.C. lagoon for weeks swims free
An orca whale calf that has been stranded in a B.C. lagoon for weeks after her pregnant mother died swam out on her own early Friday morning.
Trump's lawyers try to discredit testimony of prosecution's first witness in hush money trial
Donald Trump's defence team attacked the credibility Friday of the prosecution's first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the Republican's 2016 presidential campaign.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
Air traveller complaints to Canadian Transportation Agency hit new high
The Canadian Transportation Agency has hit a record high of more than 71,000 complaints in a backlog. The quasi-judicial regulator and tribunal tasked with settling disputes between customers and the airlines says the backlog is growing because the number of incoming complaints keeps increasing.
More than 115 cases of eye damage reported in Ontario after solar eclipse
More than 115 people who viewed the solar eclipse in Ontario earlier this month experienced eye damage after the event, according to eye doctors in the province.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid says he has Bell's palsy
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament.
U.S. flight attendant indicted in attempt to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
An American Airlines flight attendant was indicted Thursday after authorities said he tried to secretly record video of a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom last September.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.