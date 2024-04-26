Historic WWII bomber returning to Goderich

On June 14, 1964, thousands of people gathered to watch a Lancaster bomber fly into Goderich’s airport.

This June, similar crowds are expected as “Goderich’s” Lancaster touches down in Huron County once again.

“So, sixty years to the date, it’s returning to, what we’ll call its home,” said Goderich Legion President Randy Carroll.

After retiring from service in WWII as one of the most successful heavy bombers ever built, this Canadian-built Lancaster was to find its final resting place at a war memorial outside Goderich’s airport.

After 10 years on display, a chance visit by members of the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum sparked an idea. Why not try and make it fly again?

“So, we acquired the aircraft. Spent 11 years restoring it, and we’ve been flying it now for 36 years. It’s one of only two Lancaster’s flying in the world. We’ve taken it coast to coast across Canada. Ten years ago, we took it to England where it flew with the only other Lancaster,” said Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum Marketing Co-ordinator Al Mickeloff.

Lancaster bomber on display outside the Goderich airport in June of 1970. (Source: Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum)

Currently stored in Hamilton, the Lancaster has never been back to Goderich since it was taken away in pieces in 1977.

That changes this June when Canada’s Lancaster flies back into the Goderich airport for a two day visit, including tours and a flyby over town.

“My father was instrumental with the Legion for many years. I can remember when the Lancaster came here in 1964. I’m really looking forward to seeing it again,” said Carroll.

The Lancaster will arrive on the morning of June 14, and leave on the afternoon of June 15.

Carroll said they’re expecting thousands of visitors to come and see Goderich’s Lancaster, some coming from as far away as British Columbia.

“Anywhere from brides of veterans who worked on or flew the Lancaster, to regular folks like you and I that just want to be here to see the Lancaster in the air and up close,” said Carroll.

Carroll said they’ll have more details about the Lancaster’s detailed itinerary in Goderich in the coming weeks.

You’ll be able to learn more on the Legion's website and at the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum website.