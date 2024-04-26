LONDON
    • London police searching for shopping centre arson suspects

    London police are asking for the public's help locating four suspects in an arson investigation.

    Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road area on Feb. 7 around 4:20 p.m.

    The blaze was extinguished by firefighters by the time officers arrived.

    Police are looking for four suspects with the following descriptions:

    • Male, Middle Eastern, 18-25 years old, medium build, approximately 5’9” to 6’2”, wearing black pants, a grey top with a black winter toque overing the ears with headphone over top of the toque
    • Male, Middle Eastern, 18-25 years old, medium build, approximately 5’9” to 6’2”, wearing black pants, black top with a red logo on it, dark green jacket with oversized hood, black hair and wearing glasses
    • Male, white or Middle Eastern, 18-25 years old, medium build, approximately 5’9” to 6’2”, wearing white shoes, blue jeans, black t-shirt with a black zip-up sweater, white baseball hat with Nike logo on the front, carrying a black coat and green coloured backpack
    • Male, white or Middle Eastern, 18-25 years old, medium build, approximately 5’9” to 6’2”, wearing dark coloured pants, a black hoodie with an oversized black puffy coat, with short brown hair and a large chain

    Contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have information.

