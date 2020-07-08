Advertisement
Horse killed, two people injured in Perth East crash
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 2:27PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A horse was killed and two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after a collision in Perth East last week.
Police say the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on July 4.
An eastbound car struck a horse that was on the loose on Perth Line 72 near Road 131.
The horse died at the scene while the driver and passenger were taken to hospital.
No charges will be laid.