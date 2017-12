CTV London





St. Thomas police are searching for a man wanted in connection with stolen credit card.

Police allege the card was taken from a vehicle on Nov. 9 and used at several shops on Talbot Street.

Police say if you see 26-year-old Ryan William Walls, to contact them at 519-631-1224 or 1-800-222-TIPS on online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca.