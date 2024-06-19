Little interest in land deal with Farhi Holdings to move city hall to Richmond Street
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
On Tuesday, a council committee went behind closed doors to discuss real estate matters related to its Master Accommodation Plan to increase its office space and bring city hall workers under one roof.
When politicians emerged, they carefully avoided making direct references to an offer by Farhi Holdings Corporation (FHC) to sell Market Tower, the adjoining annex building, and former RBC Tower on Richmond Street so they can be renovated into London’s next city hall.
A motion by Coun. Peter Cuddy and Coun. Susan Stevenson sought a one month deferral to engage with the public before a competitive procurement process is launched to find a partner in the redevelopment of 300 Dufferin St., the existing city hall campus.
The delay would have given more time for FHC’s unsolicited proposal to be analyzed and considered by civic administration and council.
Cuddy’s motion was defeated 5 to 10.
Counc. Hadleigh McAlister did not want to reopen the door to other locations, “Sure we could go down that road, but I think there’s a lot of unknowns in terms of what we’d be paying, renovation costs, maybe even building something from scratch.”
Conceptual drawing of proposed city hall on Richmond Street (Source: Supplied) Instead, the committee supported initiating a competitive procurement process seeking a partnership to renovate the current city hall building and potentially expand into Reg Cooper Square.
Staff were also directed to consult with the municipality’s agencies, boards, and commissions to gauge interest in relocating to the redeveloped site.
The current campus includes 139,000 sq. feet of office space, an underground parking garage, Reg Cooper Square, and Centennial Hall on 4.11 acres of land.
The city also spends $3 million each year renting 123,000 sq. ft. of office space in 12 private buildings.
Mayor Josh Morgan said a private development partner could also add residential units to the new city hall campus.
“There’s nothing that doesn’t allow us to contemplate having a partner out there who says we’re going to give you some civic space [and] we’re going to build 30 floors of residential on top of it,” Morgan explained. [300 Dufferin] is a very permissive area in the city for high density that allows us to unlock resources and keep cost down.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Russia and North Korea have vowed to aid each other if attacked in new partnership deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked, during a Pyongyang summit on Wednesday that came as both face escalating standoffs with the west.
NEW Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard appeals his rape conviction, while victim braces for the possibility of a new trial
The case of convicted rapist and former Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard will be back in court today as the 40-year-old appeals his guilty verdict on a violent sexual assault.
opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet
'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Vacation days, health care, pension plans: How to make the most of your compensation
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Vermont lawmaker apologizes for repeatedly pouring water in her colleague's bag
A Republican state lawmaker from Vermont has apologized for repeatedly pouring water into a Democratic colleague's bag, after he caught her doing it on video.
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Driver sent to hospital after minivan and tractor collide: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a driver was injured after a crash involving a minivan and a tractor of Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
-
No wrongdoing of school trustees following death threats: Ombudsman
The Ombudsman of Ontario has cleared trustees of the Greater Essex County District School Board of any wrong doing following hundreds of complaints.
-
Do you know her? Police want to identify this theft suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a $2,200 pharmacy theft.
Barrie
-
Brock Twp. teen killed in motorcycle collision
A young man was killed while driving his motorcycle in Brock Township.
-
Heat wave pushes power usage to peak levels
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
-
City of Barrie reveals adjustments to waterfront multi-purpose field development
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
Northern Ontario
-
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Police investigate sudden death on northwestern Ont. First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The 'heat dome' is blanketing Ottawa for a third straight day, with temperatures expected to hit 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
-
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING This eastern Ontario conservation area is home to the largest colony of lady's slipper orchids - and they're in bloom
Not far from Ottawa, there are thousands of wild orchids that bloom just once a year, and you can visit along a boardwalk.
Toronto
-
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash
The Express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
-
Environment Canada says the extreme heat is continuing today in Ontario
Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board scores highest graduation rate in Quebec
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Calgary
-
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
-
Ripple effects of water crisis: No swimming, working at pools; no rides on Heritage Park steam engine
The June 5 feeder main break and resulting water restrictions have paused operations at swimming pools across Calgary, and that has some employees on hold without pay.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
School boards want to 'review in detail' Alberta classroom phone ban rules before accessing impact
The Alberta government is formally banning cellphone use in classrooms, an idea that one post-secondary educator says has support from teachers, parents and research, but what can be expected in local schools will have to wait until organizations can digest the changes.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Explosion in reliance on for-profit health-care staffing agencies in B.C.
After slow increases in recent years, payments to for-profit staffing agencies have exploded as British Columbia’s health-care system becomes increasingly reliant on their contracted workers to keep hospitals open for emergency care.
-
'Kids need us to get this right': B.C. minister responds to CTV News investigation into disturbing case of child neglect
B.C.'s minister for children and family development calls the story of three neglected siblings who were isolated from the outside world "beyond heartbreaking."