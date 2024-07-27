CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
- Vigil held for victim of intimate partner violence, stabbed last week
- Man arrested off rooftop in St. Thomas after reported intimate partner violence
- Man pleads guilty for causing crash that killed 11-year-old boy in St. Thomas last year
- Former LHSC board member pulls $1-million legacy pledge, citing broken trust and confidence in the organization
- Protestors greet Pierre Poilievre before appearance at Jewish Community Centre
- London city councillors delay decision on fixing Wharncliffe bottleneck over cost concerns
- Councillors scrap plans for a bylaw limiting the display of graphic images in public spaces
- City council will fund Ark Aid Street Mission through the end of the year, providing $1.8 mil
- Speed limits in school zones on major roadways will not be lowered, despite staff recommendation
- London to host 2026 World University Rowing Championships
- Local filmmaker shooting feature-length movie entirely in London
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, one woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Beloved Fredericton stone beaver statues getting second life with conservation
A team in Fredericton, N.B. is using toothbrushes, scalpels and steamers to spray, pick, massage and brush a 1,300 kilogram limestone sculpture of two beavers that has sat in the heart of the city for more than six decades.
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Jasper mayor finds home destroyed by wildfire on tour of townsite
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.