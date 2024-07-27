LONDON
    • OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances in pool, skateboarding postponed due to rain

    Canada's Maggie Mac Neil in action to win the 100 meters butterfly during World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Canada's Maggie Mac Neil in action to win the 100 meters butterfly during World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
    In the pool Saturday morning, London, Ont’s Maggie MacNeil advanced to the semifinals (2:30 p.m. EST) of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly later in the afternoon after finishing second in her heat and seventh overall in the preliminary heats.

    MacNeil may also end up in the final of the 100 metre freestyle relay (3:34 p.m. EST) after Canada qualified for the final Saturday.

    The team of Penny Oleksiak, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright and Taylor Ruck qualified sixth, but MacNeil and Summer MacIntosh may end up jumping into the final race.

    London-born skateboarder, Cordano Russell, will have to wait a couple more days to make his Olympic debut.

    The Men’s Street Skateboarding competition has been postponed until Monday after heavy rain in Paris, France flooded the La Concorde venue.

    London-born beach volleyball player, Heather Bansley, and her partner, Sophie Bukovec, will kick off their tournament against a tough U.S. team at 4 p.m. EST Saturday.

