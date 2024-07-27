OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances in pool, skateboarding postponed due to rain
In the pool Saturday morning, London, Ont’s Maggie MacNeil advanced to the semifinals (2:30 p.m. EST) of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly later in the afternoon after finishing second in her heat and seventh overall in the preliminary heats.
MacNeil may also end up in the final of the 100 metre freestyle relay (3:34 p.m. EST) after Canada qualified for the final Saturday.
The team of Penny Oleksiak, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright and Taylor Ruck qualified sixth, but MacNeil and Summer MacIntosh may end up jumping into the final race.
London-born skateboarder, Cordano Russell, will have to wait a couple more days to make his Olympic debut.
The Men’s Street Skateboarding competition has been postponed until Monday after heavy rain in Paris, France flooded the La Concorde venue.
London-born beach volleyball player, Heather Bansley, and her partner, Sophie Bukovec, will kick off their tournament against a tough U.S. team at 4 p.m. EST Saturday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
U.S. Justice Department says TikTok collected US user views on issues like abortion and gun control
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.