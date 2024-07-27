LONDON
London

    • Teens arrested in connection to alleged assault: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have arrested two teenagers following an incident in Blenheim on July 20.

    Around 11:40 p.m., police began investigating an assault. Officers said two other teenagers at a home assaulted a victim. No serious injuries were reported.

    As a result of the investigation, two teenage boys, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested for assault.

    The suspects were released with a future court date.

