LONDON
London

    • One person taken to hospital following overnight fire

    Fire crews fight an overnight fire on Dundas Street in London, Ont. on July 27, 2024. (Source: The London Fire Department/X) Fire crews fight an overnight fire on Dundas Street in London, Ont. on July 27, 2024. (Source: The London Fire Department/X)
    The London Fire Department was on scene of an early morning fire around 3 a.m. Saturday at 1864 Dundas Street.

    In a post on X, firefighters said there were people inside at the time of the fire. One person was taken to hospital.

    Dundas Street was closed in both directions for a period of time, but has since re-opened.

    In an update later Saturday morning, the London Fire Department said estimated damage is around $50,000.

