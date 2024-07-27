One person taken to hospital following overnight fire

The London Fire Department was on scene of an early morning fire around 3 a.m. Saturday at 1864 Dundas Street.

In a post on X, firefighters said there were people inside at the time of the fire. One person was taken to hospital.

Dundas Street was closed in both directions for a period of time, but has since re-opened.

In an update later Saturday morning, the London Fire Department said estimated damage is around $50,000.