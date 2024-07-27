London, Ont. celebrates Caribbean Carnival
This weekend, London, Ont. is celebrating Caribbean Carnival. The party has debuted at Victoria Park, inviting Londoners to come out, bring their dancing shoes, and enjoy the culture.
“Carnival is a celebration of our culture,” said Carnival organizer, Lauri Morrison. “Traditionally, Carnival was celebrated because it was an emancipation from slavery in the Caribbean Islands, and that’s how we chose to celebrate that change.”
“It’s now grown into what we know as ‘Caribana’, or Carnival.”
Morrison said when she moved to London, there wasn’t much cultural representation and she wanted to change that.
“We started with Winter Dung Ah Town,” she said. “Last year, when we did Summah Sizzle, we took over Dundas Street and people said ‘we want more’.”
Since then, Morrison has been working alongside the city and Downtown London BIA to bring London what they want, leading to the debut of Carnival London 2024.
Carnival London takes place at Victoria Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It began on Friday and continues through Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian swimmers advance out of heats, fencer defeated in quarters on Day 1 in Paris
Summer McIntosh was one of several Canadian swimmers to advance out of their heats, while a first-time fencing Olympian beat a three-time defending champion as the Paris Games got underway in earnest on Saturday.
Man arrested after alleged attempt to grab child: TPS
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
Hungary’s nationalist leader warns of EU's demise and backs Trump in anti-Western speech
Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that the European Union was sliding toward oblivion in a rambling anti-Western speech in which he warned of a new, Asia-oriented 'world order' while throwing his support for Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential bid.
Recall of Boar's Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
Life and death in the heat. What it feels like when Earth's temperatures soar to record highs
In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Windsor
-
OLYMPIC UPDATE: Maggie MacNeil advances in pool, skateboarding postponed due to rain
In the Pool Saturday morning, London’s Maggie MacNeil advanced to the semifinals (2:30 p.m. EST) of the 100m Women’s Butterfly later in the afternoon after finishing second in her heat, and seventh overall in the preliminary heats.
-
Kingsville Pro Rodeo brings three days of competition and performances this weekend
It's the 20th running of the rodeo in the region.
-
Doctor identified in alleged newborn data snooping scandal
CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.
Barrie
-
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Autism advocates concerned over Catholic board's budget for special needs students
Autism Ontario is raising concerns about a lack of support for special needs students at a Simcoe County school board this coming school year.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones dies at 54 after battle with ALS
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
-
Fuel transport stopped on Hwy. 11 for speeding: OPP
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle and his employer are facing charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 11.
-
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following Barrhaven townhome complex fire
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says no injuries were reported following a fire that engulfed a multi-unit housing complex in Barrhaven Friday night.
-
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Toronto
-
Man arrested after alleged attempt to grab child: TPS
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Stabbing in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: police
One person has been sent to hospital, and another arrested, after a stabbing that happened in Etobicoke on Friday night.
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
-
Orlando City flattens CF Montreal 4-1 in Leagues Cup
CF Montreal surrendered three goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 setback to Orlando City Soccer Club in the group stage opener of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Friday.
-
Are your seasonal allergies caused by botanical sexism? The answer is muddy
Debates are flourishing over whether the growing number of people who live with seasonal allergies is because of a sexist decision by city planners.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
'It brings comfort and pride': Latin festival celebrates culture, 'exponential' growth in Halifax
Saturday marks the second year for LatinFax, a festival that celebrates Hispanic culture and identity in Halifax.
-
Why does purple dominate in lupin fields? Biology and the bees, says scientist
Dense swirls of purple, pink and white are not uncommon along roadsides across Atlantic Canada as lupins come into bloom, but most of those fields are dominated by purple -- and after a few summers, the colour seems to take over completely.
Winnipeg
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Man charged in death of fellow Stony Mountain inmate: RCMP
A 22-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has been charged in the death of another prisoner.
-
No injuries reported in St. Vital house fire
No one was injured after a fire broke out in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
-
LPGA golf tournament raises millions for Alberta Children’s Hospital
The CPKC Women’s Open is more than just world-class golf. It’s also about raising a lot of money for charity.
-
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT Fire crews take advantage of recent weather; update to be provided later
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
-
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
-
Jasper mayor finds home destroyed by wildfire on tour of townsite
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
Vancouver
-
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
-
Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC to BC Place for Saturday match with Whitecaps
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to rewrite the script when Hollywood A-lister and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club he co-owns, to BC Place for a friendly match on Saturday.
-
Metro Vancouver moving forward with wastewater project audit, international travel ban
Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley has only been chair of the Metro Vancouver Board for a few weeks, but he's already facing public pushback.