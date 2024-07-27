Police seeking public’s help in shooting investigation

LONDON
    Middlesex OPP are requesting help in a shooting investigation in which they are assisting the Chippewas of the Thames Police.

    On Thursday night just after 10, police responded to the incident involving a passenger vehicle allegedly being shot at with a firearm by an unknown number of suspects. It took place in the area of Deer Dodem Road, near Three Fire Road.

    A 34-year-old from Pickering, the lone occupant in the car, was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police are now calling on the public to identify the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.

