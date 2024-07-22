London, Ont. to host 2026 FISU World University Rowing Championship

London, Ont. has been named the host of the 2026 FISU (Fédération internationale du sport universitaire, International University Sports Federation) World University Rowing Championship.

More than 20 countries will travel to the city to participate in the event. The announcement was made Monday, in partnership with Rowing Canada Aviron, Western University, and Tourism London.

It will take place at Fanshawe Lake at the Western Mustangs’ Rowing facilities.

“Hosting the 2026 FISU World University Rowing Championship is both an exciting step forward for international sport in Canada, as well as an honour for U SPORTS,” said Pierre Arsenault, U SPORTS CEO.

“We are grateful for the strong leadership and commitment provided by Western University, Tourism London, and Rowing Canada Aviron in bringing this exciting event to Canada.”

Arsenault continued and expressed his confidence in bringing more FISU events to Canada in the future.

“We are so excited to be hosting the 2026 FISU World University Championships,” said Zanth Jarvis, director of sport tourism with Tourism London.

“After years of pandemic postponements and cancellations, we look forward to welcoming the world to London and showcasing what makes our community such a strong sport hosting destination.”

According to U SPORTS, Canada has won 40 medals in this particular competition: 12 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.