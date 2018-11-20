

Scott Miller, CTV London





It’s an Ontario first. A single calliope hummingbird has brought birdwatchers from across North America to Goderich.

The bird, which is native to Western Canada and the Western United States, has never before been seen in Ontario, until now.

Linda Johnston spotted the unique hummingbird late last month. She told a fellow birdwatcher, and word spread in the tight-knit “birding” community.

People from as far away as Leamington and Ottawa have come for a look at this bird in Johnston’s backyard.

