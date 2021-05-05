LONDON, ONT. -- Amber Legdon, 23, prepares meals five-days-a-week for young people who are homeless or in need. She knows first-hand about the struggle.

“I was laid off unexpectedly at the beginning of Nov. 2019,” says Amber. It was stressful, definitely, not knowing how I was going to pay any kind of bill or afford any kind of groceries.”

Because of the help she received at Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) in her time of need she is paying it forward.

“I enjoy doing it because it gives me a very good feeling at the end of the day, that I’ve helped somebody,” Legdon says.

The meal program was started a year ago after Cargill made a $50,000 donation to the London Food Bank, which in turn reached out to Y.O.U. to start the initiative.

“A young person can come in and with physical distancing get their lunch but still talk to a staff and be reminded that there’s a community of people that care about them,” says Steve Cordes the CEO at Y.O.U.

Last year, more than 15,000 meals were served, and with additional funding Y.O.U. and the London Food Bank are hoping to help even more.

Adds Cordes, “It’s youth helping youth and that can be empowering.”