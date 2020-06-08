MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Perth County OPP have identified the man killed in a crash involving two pickup trucks on Friday afternoon as Campbell Sanders, 69, of North Perth.

Emergency crews were called to Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 180 around 1:45 p.m. for the crash.

Investigators say a pickup that was westbound on Perth Line 44 was struck by a pickup that was northbound on Perth Road 180, and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The occupants of the westbound pickup had to be extricated by fire crews and while Ornge Air Ambulance attended but did not transport any patients.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination was completed on Saturday.

A 73-year-old old passenger from North Perth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound pickup, a 23-year-old Aylmer man, was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the northbound pickup failed to stop at a stop sign, but so far no charges have been laid.