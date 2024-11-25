LONDON
London

    • Bullet holes prompts shooting investigation in downtown London

    Bullet holes can be seen in the glass door of a downtown London, Ont. building on Nov. 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Bullet holes can be seen in the glass door of a downtown London, Ont. building on Nov. 25, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    Police in London are investigating after finding bullet holes in a downtown building.

    Around 3:10 a.m. Monday, police were called to a building in the 200-block of Dundas Street near Wellington Street, after a security guard saw what he believed to be bullet holes after hearing several loud bangs.

    When police got to the scene, they confirmed a firearm had been discharged.

    No injuries have been reported and the investigation is now int he hands of the Guns and Gangs section of London police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News