Bullet holes prompts shooting investigation in downtown London

Police in London are investigating after finding bullet holes in a downtown building.

Around 3:10 a.m. Monday, police were called to a building in the 200-block of Dundas Street near Wellington Street, after a security guard saw what he believed to be bullet holes after hearing several loud bangs.

When police got to the scene, they confirmed a firearm had been discharged.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is now int he hands of the Guns and Gangs section of London police.