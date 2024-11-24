Two displaced in $200,000 house fire
The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.
The incident was in the 400 block of Alston Road. Crews arrived on scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews said smoke was showing and they advanced an attack line.
Fire was successfully extinguished and crews quickly transitioned to ventilation and overhaul operations.
Two people have been displaced as a result and one cat died.
The estimated damage is more than $200,000. The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Still working full time on it:' One year later police continue to search for gunman in Caledon double murder linked to ex-Olympian
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him
A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
Lotto Max jackpot hits $80M for second time ever
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
'Very disturbing': Deepfake videos appear to target Canadian immigrants for thousands of dollars
Artificially generated videos of a Toronto-based lawyer asking for money appear to be just one way some try to exploit newcomers to Canada during a time of confusion around new immigration rules.
Nova Scotia Tories appear safe with close battle for second between Liberals and NDP
With two days left before Nova Scotians elect their next government, polls suggest Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston's decision to call an early vote will pay off and the real battle will be between the Liberals and NDP for second place.
Montreal police chief expects additional arrests following anti-NATO protest
Montreal's police chief says he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, with smashed windows and burned cars in downtown Montreal.
Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA
Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
'Wicked' and 'Gladiator' make gravity-defying theatre debuts
With a combined US$270 million in worldwide ticket sales, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' breathed fresh life into a box office that has struggled lately.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.