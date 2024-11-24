LONDON
London

    • Two displaced in $200,000 house fire

    London fire on scene of house fire on Alston Road in London, Ont. on Nov. 24, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) London fire on scene of house fire on Alston Road in London, Ont. on Nov. 24, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.

    The incident was in the 400 block of Alston Road. Crews arrived on scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    Crews said smoke was showing and they advanced an attack line.

    Fire was successfully extinguished and crews quickly transitioned to ventilation and overhaul operations.

    Two people have been displaced as a result and one cat died.

    The estimated damage is more than $200,000. The investigation is ongoing.

