Two displaced in $200,000 house fire

The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.

The incident was in the 400 block of Alston Road. Crews arrived on scene just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews said smoke was showing and they advanced an attack line.

Fire was successfully extinguished and crews quickly transitioned to ventilation and overhaul operations.

Two people have been displaced as a result and one cat died.

The estimated damage is more than $200,000. The investigation is ongoing.