

Nick Paparella, CTV London





As he maintained his innocence, Miguel Chacon-Perez was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years, in the stabbing death of Chad Robinson.

Chacon-Perez was found guilty of second-degree murder last week for the death of the 26-year-old at a Dec. 2016 Christmas party at the Imperio Banquet Hall in east London, Ont.

Justice Michael McArthur called it, “The most tragic example of the toxic mix of too much alcohol...use of knives and sheer and unbridled stupidity...truly senseless."

There were tears in the courtroom as a victim impact statement from Robinson's family was read by Crown attorney Adam Campbell.

In it they said, "Due to this event depression and anxiety has taken a hold of our family...We are still mourning the loss of so many hopes and dreams...Chad's dreams died when he did."

Outside the courthouse Chad’s older brother Sean Robinson says, “I mean, it’s never enough, we're never going to see our brother again and my parents aren't going to see their son. At the end of the day we know that he's behind bars and that's great for us.”

Before being sentencing Chacon-Perez addressed the court, turning to the family he once again denied his involvement in the stabbing saying, "I did not kill Chad...I can only say how sorry I feel about it...I can feel the suffering."

The statement did not go over well with Chad’s brother. “It was a little disgusting to be honest with you; I felt that it was unnecessary.”

The court has heard that in the weeks ahead Chacon-Perez will appeal the jury's guilty verdict.