

CTV London





Oxford OPP say the actions of a concerned citizen prevented a young child from coming to harm in Tillsonburg Thursday around noon.

Police say a five-year-old girl was walking by herself on Lisgar Avenue when a vehicle nearly struck her.

A citizen who saw the incident went to the aid of the child and called police.

Officers learned the girl left her residence and was walking to a bank. She was about six minutes from her home when the Good Samaritan intervened.

Police took the child back home and spoke to both parents, who were sleeping at the time.

Children's Aid Services were also contacted.

"The Oxford County OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that approached this young girl and immediately contacted police. As a result of their quick thinking actions, she was returned home safely to her family," said Insp. Tony Hymers, the detachment commander of Oxford OPP.