Fire has claimed another barn in the region following a blaze at a dairy farm near St. Marys, but there were no injuries and no animals lost.

The fire, which began around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, consumed a drive shed at Stonecreek Farms on Woodham Road.

It wasn’t easy though, there were no fewer than five other barns on the property and there was much effort spent trying to keep the damage to just the one building.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke from several kilometres away and OPP had Woodham Road and Sunshine Line closed while fire crews from six area fire stations battled the blaze.

Crews were back on scene Monday morning to deal with hotspots.

There is no official damage estimate yet, but with the building destroyed and several pieces of farm machinery destroyed as well, it wouldn’t be hard for damage to reach $1 million.

The fire is not considered suspicious, but comes amid a province-wide firefighting campaign to limit the number of barn fires.