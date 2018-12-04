Featured
Chacon-Perez takes stand in his own defence at murder trial
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 6:02PM EST
Testifying in his own defence, Miguel Chacon-Perez told a London jury that he was not the one who stabbed Chad Robinson to death at a 2016 Christmas party that turned violent.
The 29-year-old Perez described himself as a hard-working handyman who was also a binge drinker.
He told a London court he was looking forward to the company Christmas party at the Imperio Banquet Hall in December 2016.
Chacon-Perez said he was having a good time until he was insulted at the bar.
"I acted like an idiot, like a clown...I was angry because I was humiliated."
He said a melee broke out with several people including his close friend, Irvin Aparicio-Chicas, and the victim, 26-year-old Chad Robinson.
Robinson died from a stab wound to the chest that night.
Chacon-Perez said, "I saw Chad lying on the floor and he wasn't moving," then he said Aparicio-Chicas handed him a knife and he threw it away.
"It was the stupidest decision of my life by far...to cover up for him, I just wish I never did it. I wouldn't be here today."
The jury has heard the knife which belonged to Chacon-Perez contained the blood of both the accused and the victim.
Defence attorney Richard Posner asked, “Did you stab Chad Robinson?"
Chacon-Perez responded, "I did not stab Chad Robinson, I did not stab your son."
Under cross examination from Crown attorney Adam Campbell, Chacon-Perez admitted that besides being drunk, he did lose his cool when the fighting broke out.
"I'm just the guy over-reacting...and just being a hot-head."
Chacon-Perez has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, on the stand Tuesday he appeared calm, but showed emotion from time to time.
The trial is now into its third week.