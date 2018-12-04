

Testifying in his own defence, Miguel Chacon-Perez told a London jury that he was not the one who stabbed Chad Robinson to death at a 2016 Christmas party that turned violent.

The 29-year-old Perez described himself as a hard-working handyman who was also a binge drinker.

He told a London court he was looking forward to the company Christmas party at the Imperio Banquet Hall in December 2016.

Chacon-Perez said he was having a good time until he was insulted at the bar.

"I acted like an idiot, like a clown...I was angry because I was humiliated."

He said a melee broke out with several people including his close friend, Irvin Aparicio-Chicas, and the victim, 26-year-old Chad Robinson.

Robinson died from a stab wound to the chest that night.

Chacon-Perez said, "I saw Chad lying on the floor and he wasn't moving," then he said Aparicio-Chicas handed him a knife and he threw it away.

"It was the stupidest decision of my life by far...to cover up for him, I just wish I never did it. I wouldn't be here today."

The jury has heard the knife which belonged to Chacon-Perez contained the blood of both the accused and the victim.

Defence attorney Richard Posner asked, “Did you stab Chad Robinson?"

Chacon-Perez responded, "I did not stab Chad Robinson, I did not stab your son."

Under cross examination from Crown attorney Adam Campbell, Chacon-Perez admitted that besides being drunk, he did lose his cool when the fighting broke out.

"I'm just the guy over-reacting...and just being a hot-head."

Chacon-Perez has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, on the stand Tuesday he appeared calm, but showed emotion from time to time.

The trial is now into its third week.