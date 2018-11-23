

CTV London





Another witness took to the stand at the trial in the death of Chad Robinson at a 2016 Christmas party.

Kathy Adams testified Friday that she saw Robinson fall to the ground during a brawl at the party at the Imperio Banquet Hall.

Adams says she later saw the accused standing there holding a knife.

On Thursday the jury heard about a frantic 911 call.

Danielle Fountain-Smith continued her testimony saying she urgently called police, telling them there was a brawl at the Imperio and that someone had a knife.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chad Robinson died from a stab wound to the chest that night in December 2016.

Miguel Chacon-Perez has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

