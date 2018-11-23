Featured
Eyewitness testimony continues at second-degree murder trial
Miguel Chacon-Perez leaves the courthouse in London, Ont. in Nov. 2018. (Nick Paparella / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 2:28PM EST
Another witness took to the stand at the trial in the death of Chad Robinson at a 2016 Christmas party.
Kathy Adams testified Friday that she saw Robinson fall to the ground during a brawl at the party at the Imperio Banquet Hall.
Adams says she later saw the accused standing there holding a knife.
On Thursday the jury heard about a frantic 911 call.
Danielle Fountain-Smith continued her testimony saying she urgently called police, telling them there was a brawl at the Imperio and that someone had a knife.
Twenty-seven-year-old Chad Robinson died from a stab wound to the chest that night in December 2016.
Miguel Chacon-Perez has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case.
More to come.