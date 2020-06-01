LONDON, ONT. -- On the front lawn of their home, 3-year-old Lincon Bechard falls asleep in specially made wheelchair, just moments after playing excitedly with his mother, Chloe Ribaric.

“I hold him most of the day because he’s just mamas boy now."

The ‘now’ for Lincon is much different the ‘then’ was prior to December 22, 2017.

At that time he was a 14-month old, who loved to explore, and was starting to colour.

Ribaric had dropped her son off at a babysitter, and was ten minutes into her workday when she says a troubling call came in.

“She called me, because Lincoln was acting funny. And she said, he was just sitting in his chair not really doing anything. And actually, well she was on the phone with me he has started having a seizure," Ribaric recounts.

Lincon was rushed to hospital where it was determine he had a brain bleed, Ribaric says was caused by stroke.

Since then, he’s had four surgeries, including one just two weeks ago to replace a bone flap on his skull.

Now approaching four-years-old, Lincon is unable to walk and eat for himself. Outside of repetitive motions and noises, he is unable to speak.

With other children to care for, Ribaric knows she needs a little bit of help.

So, amidst COVID-19, her family and friends have begun a bottle and can drive to raise money to help purchase a new or used accessible van.

Ribaric says not having to load the wheelchair in her current SUV will ease the pressure on her, and help Lincon.

”I’m not a big girl. It’s pretty heavy. So, lifting it into the trunk and out of the trunk, well, there’s not quite enough room for the whole family."

With a full size trailer, donated by Prouse Trucking, residents from Ingersoll and area did not waste time stepping up to help.

The effort officially began Monday, but over the weekend people were already taking part. Already 12,000 cans (and an unknown number of beer bottles) have been dropped off at 345 King St. West.

Amanda Breen-Cowan, of Thamesford was among the steady stream of drivers, who stopped by to donate their empties.

“I have two young children of my own. It is hard enough to raise kids, let alone when you got extra barriers ahead of them. So, I thought I put myself in their position and do what I can”.

Ribaric says she is overwhelmed by all the generosity.

“I couldn’t believe it honestly. Like, I never really reached out like this before and honestly, I didn’t think the help was out there. Why would people want to help my family and my little boy? But, it is there”.

Ribaric says she understands some people do not drink alcohol, and so she’s also set-up a GoFundMe account should people wish to donate.