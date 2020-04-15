LONDON, ONT. -- The London Health Sciences Foundation's Heroes of Health COVID-19 Stream-A-Thon on Thursday surpassed its $50,000 fundraising goal.

Hosted by Virgin Radio London's J Stevens, the fundraiser was live on YouTube from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It included special guests: Pure Country 93's Dave, Rachel and Forman, Tim Hicks, Madeline Merlo, Hunter Brothers, Mitch Marner with Virgin Radio's Jeff Kelly, Dream Home designer Jillian Summers, DJ Alpha, Virginia to Vegas, Sarah Smith and more.

Plus, movie star Rachel McAdams announced Wednesday she would be matching donations up to $10,000.

All funds raised will "help support the urgent and highest priority needs of [the London Health Sciences Centre] as they continue their fight against COVID-19."

Watch a recap here:

And you can still donate here: