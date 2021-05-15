Advertisement
Vehicles gather at London rally to show solidarity for the Palestinian people
Hundreds of vehicles gathered at malls in London, Ont. to protest attacks against Israel’s attacks on Palestinians on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- As tensions mount in Jerusalem, crowds gathered around the globe to protest against Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, including London.
Hundreds of vehicles took to the streets on Friday, assembling at both White Oaks Mall and Masonville Mall.
Many of them flew Palestinian flags.
The peaceful car rally was organized as a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people.
Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza on Friday, in what appeared to be the heaviest attacks in the fighting erupted.
Organizers hope the rally will help raise awareness about the violent confrontations that have killed hundreds of Palestinians.