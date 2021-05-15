LONDON, ONT. -- As tensions mount in Jerusalem, crowds gathered around the globe to protest against Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, including London.

Hundreds of vehicles took to the streets on Friday, assembling at both White Oaks Mall and Masonville Mall.

Many of them flew Palestinian flags.

The peaceful car rally was organized as a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people.

Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza on Friday, in what appeared to be the heaviest attacks in the fighting erupted.

Organizers hope the rally will help raise awareness about the violent confrontations that have killed hundreds of Palestinians.