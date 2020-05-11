LONDON, ONT. -- Due to COVID-19 a number of fundraising events have been cancelled while others have tried to go online.

Up with Art, which raises money for Museum London and Unity Project, is giving it a try on the web.

“Going online, you know, comes with its challenges but it also makes certain other things easier,” said Brian Meehan the executive director at Museum London. “It’s not the first and it certainly won’t be the last.”

This is the 10th year for the event which helps fund the museum’s children’s programs along with battling the homeless issue in the London community.

“Up with Art has always been about the intersection between arts, culture and social justice, “ said Silvia Langer with Unity Project. “A wide range of artists and collectors donate…and its always been a live arty-party for relief of homelessness.”

Billy Bert Young is a local artist who has given a piece of his work for the past eight years.

“It's got some of the best artists in the city involved so it's a good roster of contemporary and older artists,” said Young.

With 68 works on display, this year’s Up with Art silent auction will be online from May 24 to 30.