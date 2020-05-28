LONDON, ONT. -- With physical distancing measures in place, this weekend's Walk So Kids Can Talk fundraiser for Kids Help Phone has been replaced by the Never Dance Alone-a-Thon powered by BMO.

And our Sacha Long and Julie Atchison want you to get involved right along with them on Sunday, May 31 - and dance like no one is watching.

You can register at NeverDanceAlone.ca and dance solo or with a team to the song of your choice, all while fundraising of Kids Help Phone.

Then you upload your video to social media using the hashtag #NeverDanceAlone and tag @KidsHelpPhone.

Kids Help Phone supports the mental health and well-being of youth across Canada, with counsellors and volunteer crisis responders available to help 24/7 by phone, text or online.

There has been a record surge in demand for their help since March, as stress and anxiety due to COVID-19, and increased isolation have prompted youth to reach out.