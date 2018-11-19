

Nick Paparella, CTV London





The jury has been selected in the second-degree murder trial of 29-year-old Miguel Chacon-Perez.

Chacon-Perez, 29, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the stabbing death of Chad Robinson at a Christmas party gone bad.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Imperio Banquet Hall in east London in December of 2016.

That's where Robinson, 27, was found unresponsive from a stab wound shortly after midnight. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Chacon-Perez is out on bail with conditions.

The case is being heard before Justice Michael McArthur and is expected to last three weeks.