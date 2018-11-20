

CTV London





The court heard that Chad Robinson died from a stab wound to the chest as the Crown began presenting its case in the second-degree murder trial of Miguel Chacon-Perez.

In his opening address Tuesday morning, Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court that Robinson was stabbed after an alcohol-fuelled argument.

Robinson died outside the Imperio Banquet Hall in December 2016.

Officer Brandon Bolger was the first witness called and he says when he arrived at the hall in east London he found a male on the ground with vital signs absent.

The Crown is expected to call 18 civilian witnesses and about 10 officers during the trial.

